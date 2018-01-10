Reports of shots fired near Cal State San Bernardino campus

CBS NEWS Published:
PHOTO/CBS

(CBS NEWS) – California State University, San Bernardino reports online that there are reports of shot fired near its Visual Arts Building and Parking Structure West. An announcement was made Wednesday on its website here.

Officials warned that those on campus should “remain sheltered in place” and “do not attempt to leave campus.”

CSUSB says that all its classes at the campus were canceled Wednesday night and that more information is to follow.

CBS Los Angeles reports that no suspect is in custody.

An investigation is underway.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s