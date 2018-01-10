Vacant building collapses during morning fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A two-alarm fire has kept firefighters busy for hours on Wednesday morning.

Part of a vacant building collapsed, forcing firefighters to back off.

Crews rushed to Sycamore St. in Buffalo around 3 a.m.

There were other buildings within a few feet on either side, but firefighters managed to keep them from catching fire.

The division chief at the scene told News 4 there was another fire at the same address a few years ago, and it’s certainly not the first fire in recent weeks.

The building is considered a total loss. Sycamore St. near the scene has been closed.