$500,000 to be given to Explore & More Children’s Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation announced the commitment of $500,000 to the Explore & More Children’s Museum in Buffalo.

Each organization is donating $250,000.

The museum, which is scheduled to open later this year, will include seven education play zones.

“Canalside is bustling with year-round activity and KeyBank is proud to help continue the momentum with this gift to Explore & More.” Gary Quenneville, KeyBank Upstate New York Regional Executive, said. “This new museum will help children learn in a fun way for years to come. Explore & More’s mission mirrors our mission, helping our communities thrive, and we are proud to support their efforts.”

It is expected to attract 250,000 new visitors to the Buffalo waterfront each year.

“We at Explore & More are thrilled to have a major commitment from KeyBank and its partner First Niagara Foundation,” David McNamara, Chairperson of the Play It Forward campaign, said. “It is through the generosity of KeyBank and many others, that this community will see this remarkable facility completed this year. We are continuing our efforts to raise the remaining $7.25 million needed to achieve our goal and are encouraged by the interest and enthusiasm of all who learn of the benefits this project will deliver to our community.”