A lofty proposal: ‘Marry Me’ etched in snow, seen from above

The Associated Press Published:
PHOTO/AP

NEVIS, Minn. (AP) — An aviation student in northern Minnesota pulled off a sky-high marriage proposal by writing “Marry Me” in the snow, then flying his long-time girlfriend over his handiwork.

Gavin Becker enlisted his family’s help to pen the life-changing question using a snow blower on the frozen Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis.

Ed Becker, Gavin’s father, tells KARE-TV that it took about 4½ hours to create the 25-foot-tall (7.5-meter-tall) letters and a huge heart.

Gavin Becker, a University of North Dakota aviation student, then rented a plane and took his high-school sweetheart, Olivia Toft, for a trip over the lake Sunday.

Toft, realizing it was snow joke, told him “yes.”

