Alligator confiscated in Wayne County and brought to Seneca Park Zoo

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — An alligator has become a temporary resident at the Seneca Park Zoo, after being confiscated from a home in Macedon at the end of December.

Environmental Conservation Officers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation began an investigation during the summer of 2017, after being alerted to a Facebook post. The post, according to an anonymous complaint, showed an American alligator with the caption, “Just Bought and Alligator!”

Officers made multiple attempts to locate the person responsible for the post, and discovered the man was in jail for unrelated activities. According to the DEC, a family member of the suspect stated the suspect had never actually bought the animal, but was just bragging about it.

Further investigation led the officer leading the investigation to an address in a subdivision in the town of Macedon.

On December 27, the officer interviewed a new suspect, who at first denied ownership of the alligator. After further questioning, the subject voluntarily led the officer inside his house to show him the alligator.

The 3.5-foot-long alligator was found in a large glass tank in a bedroom in the house. According to the DEC, the owner stated that the animal was friendly and that he fed it out of his hand, often walking it around the house even though two large dogs live at the residence. DEC officers say the owner knew that the alligator was getting too big for the tank and the house.

The subjects had named the alligator “Alan.”

As it is illegal in New York to possess any crocodilian family without permits, the animal was confiscated. The Seneca Park Zoo agreed to house the animal temporarily until it can be relocated to a permitted facility.

The owner was issued a ticket for possession of an alligator, returnable to Macedon Town Court.

