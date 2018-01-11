Cheektowaga man accused of killing father to undergo further mental evaluations

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man accused of fatally shooting his father pleaded that he is not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect.

Prosecutors say that in April of last year, SirWilliam Hardy, 31, was at his Whitney Pl. home when he killed his 54-year-old father, California resident William Hardy.

SirWilliam, who is in a wheelchair as the result of a 2011 motorcycle accident, previously pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and criminal weapon possession. Following that, he was jailed without bail.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn consented to Hardy’s new plea after psychiatric experts agreed that he was suffering from a mental disease.

According to the district attorney’s office, Hardy “lacked the capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct at the time of the fatal shooting.”

Hardy will undergo more mental evaluations before he is “placed in a secure psychiatric facility for treatment,” the district attorney’s office says.