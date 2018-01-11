FDA strengthens warning on opioid cold medicine

“Given the epidemic of opioid addiction, we’re concerned about unnecessary exposure to opioids, especially in young children. We know that any exposure to opioid drugs can lead to future addiction,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in an announcement on the FDA’s website.

The study included data on 362,992 privately insured children who had undergone those surgical procedures.

“It’s become clear that the use of prescription, opioid-containing medicines to treat cough and cold in children comes with serious risks that don’t justify their use in this vulnerable population,” he said. “It’s critical that we protect children from unnecessary exposure to prescription cough medicines containing codeine or hydrocodone. At the same time we’re taking steps to help reassure parents that treating the common cough and cold is possible without using opioid-containing products.”

The FDA also recommended against the use of these medications by women who are breastfeeding.

Now, the FDA’s latest action to revise safety labeling on some prescription cough and cold products expands the pediatric restrictions that were previously in place.