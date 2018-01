Related Coverage Chautauqua County issues safety tips in case of flooding

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials in Chautauqua County have issued a flash flood warning for the Village of Silver Creek.

They say ice jamming has occurred.

Along with that, they said people should prepare to evacuate if directed to do so.

An areal flood warning is in effect for Chautauqua County until 8:15 p.m. Thursday.