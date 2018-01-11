Flu virus is now widespread in 46 states, 100 deaths reported

(WIVB) – The flu virus is spreading rapidly across the country.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says the flu is now widespread in 46 states- nearly four times more states when compared to this time last year.

Making matters worse is the strand that is circulating- H3N2. It tends to hit young and old people harder than others.

Standard flu vaccines don’t work well on H3N2.

So far, 100 flu deaths have been reported nationwide this season- 13 of them were children.

One of the victims was a child from downstate New York.

CDC officials say its still too soon to know just how bad this flu season would end up being.

They believe it could reach near epidemic levels.

