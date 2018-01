HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Hamburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual sought for questioning regarding the passing of a $100 counterfeit bill at Firehouse Subs.

If anyone has information on the identity of this individual, please contact Detective Sergeant Timothy Crawford at 648-5118 ext. 2622 or our confidential tip line at 648-5111 ext. 2847