JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sam’s Club store in Jamestown is set to close.

The Fairmount Ave. location will close to the public on January 26, but the last day for employees isn’t until April 13.

Employees may be eligible for severance.

Other Sam’s Club stores around the country are closing, but not all of them.

It is not clear whether or not the other stores in western New York will be affected.