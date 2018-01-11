Keybank, First Niagara Foundation pledge $500,000 to “Explore and More” museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The “Explore and More Children’s Museum” at Canalside just received another big donation.

Keybank and its partner, First Niagara Foundation, announced a $500,000 commitment to the museum at a news conference Thursday.

Each organization will donate $250,000.

The building, which is being built, is located in the South Aud block of Canalside. It’s scheduled to open later this year.

The museum will include seven educational play zones, which will offer hands-on exhibits to tell the story of Buffalo.

It is expected to attract 250,000 new visitors to the Buffalo Waterfront every year.

Keybank Upstate New York regional executive Gary Quenneville said the museum will add to the resurgence of Buffalo’s downtown area.

“The museum will enable the kids to learn and develop in an environment that is totally unique for Buffalo,” Quenneville said.”It will be a center of creativity where the children will be able to see their ideas come to life.”

Keybank and the First Niagara Foundation also announced that they’ll deliver $5,000 worth of books to the library at Buffalo’s Waterfront Elementary School in the next few months.

The museum has now raised $13 million of its campaign goal.

They just have $7 million to go.