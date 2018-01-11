Mark’s Pizzeria unveils plan behind closing certain stores throughout the state

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC-TV) — Stop by any Mark’s Pizzeria and you’ll see, they’re always on the move.

But lately, they’ve added a different kind of moving.

According to the Mark’s spokesperson, Joe Kondas, just over 13 stores will be closing.

“Most in the Syracuse area,” Kondas said.

One at Eastview Mall has closed and another at the Greece Ridge Mall.

Others have been sold off and rebranded, such the former Mark’s location in Camillis, for example.

It’s now Mike’s Hometown Pizzeria, owned by Mike Haynes.

“They were closing it, so I decided to buy it from them,” he explained. I just bought the equipment from them and started my own pizzeria.”

But there’s a timing issue here.

The minimum wage for fast food workers went from $10.75 per hour to $11.75 per hour December 31.

The Department of Labor states a restaurant business with 30 stores or more is considered a fast food chain and must pay workers the current minimum wage.

After consolidating, Mark’s Pizzeria now has 29 stores across the state; right under 30.

So does this change have anything at all to do with the minimum wage hike that went into effect?

“No,” Kondas said. “I know some folks have said some things like that and I’ve read some things written stating that was the reason and it wasn’t.”

Instead, Kondas said it’s about consolidating to ultimately make super stores, like one under construction in Greece.

“There are three or four of those on slate this year to be constructed,” Kondas said. “I think people will see we’re moving the company in a little bit of a different direction and the less profitable stores unfortunately aren’t part of those plans.”

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station in Rochester.