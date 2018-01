MICHIGAN (WIVB) — In the video above, those may look like regular tacos, but they’re actually topped with roasted grasshoppers.

A restaurant in Michigan is selling the tacos for $60, hoping to break the stereotype that Mexican food is always cheap.

The tacos also include caviar, black truffles, ice plant leaves and salt from Hawaii.

If you want to try the taco, you have to order it in threes, which means you’ll be having a $180 meal.