National Career Fairs to host Buffalo Career Fair Feb. 20

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – National Career Fairs is hosting a career fair at the Adams Mark Hotel in Buffalo on Feb. 20 from 11 a.m.

Hundreds of job opportunities will be available. The employers attending will include National Grid, Local 669 JATC, IQOR, Combined Insurance, Cassadaga Job Corps, IIMAK, National General Insurance, Veterans One Stop Center of Western NY and New York Army National Guard.

More employers will be recruited to attend as the event grows closer, a press release from National Career Fairs said.

The fair is free for all job seekers.

For more information, call 877-561-5627, email contact@ncfairs.com, or visit nationalcareerfairs.com.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s