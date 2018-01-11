National Career Fairs to host Buffalo Career Fair Feb. 20

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – National Career Fairs is hosting a career fair at the Adams Mark Hotel in Buffalo on Feb. 20 from 11 a.m.

Hundreds of job opportunities will be available. The employers attending will include National Grid, Local 669 JATC, IQOR, Combined Insurance, Cassadaga Job Corps, IIMAK, National General Insurance, Veterans One Stop Center of Western NY and New York Army National Guard.

More employers will be recruited to attend as the event grows closer, a press release from National Career Fairs said.

The fair is free for all job seekers.

For more information, call 877-561-5627, email contact@ncfairs.com, or visit nationalcareerfairs.com.