One dead, one in custody after early morning fire

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – A woman has died in a fire on Buffalo’s East side.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Manhattan Avenue around 3:30 a.m. The flames broke out on the second floor. The woman who died was found upstairs.

At least six other people were able to escape the flames, including one child. All of them are expected to be okay.

Also inside the home were several exotic animals including ferrets, turtles and snakes.

Police say they have one person in custody in connection with the fire. It’s not clear what role that person has in the case. The police and fire departments are still investigating.

The fire was put out quickly, but not before causing $50,000 in damages.

