Orchard Park man facing charges following social media threats involving firearm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orchard Park man has been charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon and second degree aggravated harassment after he posted threats to another individual on social media while brandishing a firearm, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Dino Bruscia, 25, of Orchard Park, was arraigned in New York State Supreme Court Thursday.

He was arrested following an “intense investigation” by members of the Buffalo Police Department’s Intel Unit, the Erie Crime Analysis Center, and the Erie County DA’s Office’s Tactical Protection Unit.

According to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, members of the three agencies worked in close collaboration to identify and locate Bruscia.

“After he was located, the same agencies collaborated to prepare search warrants that led to Bruscia’s arrest and the recovery of important physical evidence,” a press release from Flynn’s office said Thursday.

If convicted, Bruscia faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. His next court date is March 14.

 

