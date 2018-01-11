WATCH: Man tumbles down driveway covered in black ice

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WIVB) — It appears that one man’s day did not start off too well, according to a viral video posted to Facebook.

On Tuesday, Kelly Bonser Besecker posted the video of a man slipping and falling down on a driveway, which appeared to be covered in black ice. This took place in Virginia, according to the Facebook post.

The video’s caption read “Just another day heading to the office for Tim! #blackiceisreal.”

As of Thursday, the video has been seen more than 46 million times. Watch the video, courtesy of Besecker, above.