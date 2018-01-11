West Seneca homeowners fearful of another major flood event

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — With warmer temperatures and rain in the forecast, many county officials and residents are concerned about possible flooding.

Dozens of homeowners in West Seneca are fearful there could be a repeat major flooding event.

In January of 2014, the Buffalo Creek hit major flood stage which forced residents to flee their homes. The creek crested just over nine feet and water and ice poured over a protective berm in a matter of minutes.

Some neighbors who talked to News 4 Wednesday said they are still recovering from the 2014 flood damage.

Now, with a warm up on the way, residents living on Lexington Green are hoping there won’t be any flooding.

“We had the basement filled with water, the fire department had to pump us out and we lost quite a few things. I don’t know if we’re capable of going through this again emotionally. Some of us are more nervous than others,” said Jim Mehnert, West Seneca resident.

“I’ve been here 32 years, I was never scared until 4 years ago. It was horrific in this neighborhood, people lost everything they owned, the water was right up to the rafters in their basement,” said David Monolopolus, West Seneca resident.

Monolopolus said this year, he’s prepared in case it happens again. “Since Sunday we lifted up everything off our basement floor, this afternoon I brought my pump out.”

County officials say the county is seeing a slow melt of the snow for now, but Thursday could be a different story.

“It’s always the low lying areas, the viaducts, some of those places that would normally get water and have poor drainage, but when we have that much with the snow pack and water and ground being saturated we could see it in other areas,” said Bill Geary, Commissioner of Public Works.