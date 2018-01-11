Williamsville’s David Leggio named to US Olympic Team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Williamsville native David Leggio is no stranger to representing the Red, White and Blue.

After suiting up for the United States at the 2010 and 2010 Men’s World Championships, Leggio will once again don the colors of his home country — this time as a member of Team USA for the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea.

Goalies David Leggio & Brandon Maxwell have been added to the 2018 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team roster: https://t.co/gZM8fX5US2#TeamUSA | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/gpVlxDx4yE — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 11, 2018

Currently playing overseas in Germany for EHC Munchen, the 33-year-old boasts a 2.55 goals against average and .917 save percentage. He played for the Rochester Americans from 2011-2013.

Rochester native Brian Gionta, who served as captain of the Sabres from 2014-2017, was named captain of Team USA on Jan. 1.