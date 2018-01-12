18-year-old killed in two-vehicle accident in Hamburg

News 4 Staff

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – An 18-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Southwestern Boulevard near Erie County Community College around 6 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Hamburg Police, a vehicle traveling eastbound crossed the double yellow lines and collided head-on with a vehicle in the westbound lane.

The driver and sole occupant of the eastbound vehicle, Jacob Butterfield, 18, of Derby, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the westbound vehicle was transported to ECMC with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver was also the sole occupant of his vehicle.

The reason the vehicle crossed lanes is unknown at this time, police said. Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

 

