Bills fire OC Rick Dennison

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, the team announced on Friday.

Dennison served just one season under Head Coach Sean McDermott after being hired less than a year ago.

Under Dennison the Bills stumbled and were one of the worst offensive teams in the league ranking 29th in total offense (302 yards per game), 31st in passing and sixth in rushing.

“We’re not satisfied with the whole offense, and it wasn’t just about Tyrod,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters at the end of year press conference.

“There’s a lot of hands in the cookie jar, so to speak, and Sean and I – we’re going to talk about everything and we know we have to get better on offense, on defense, [and] on special teams. We are far from a finished product.”

When asked at the year end press conference whether he thought Dennison would be back for a second year, McDemermott said, “You know, I think Brandon mentioned this a few minutes ago – this is early in the process right now. I’m not going to get into speculation, and that’s what that is, [is] speculation, on coaches or players and their future as Buffalo Bills.”

Snapping a 17-year postseason drought the Bills scored three points in a 10-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wildcard Weekend.

It marked the third time this season the Bills had scored three points in a game, with their other losses coming to Carolina and New England.

Beane added the shortcomings of the offense “falls on all” of the members of the organization.

“It falls on me to provide players. Sean’s going to take his share of it. Coaching, players – you know, this was a new scheme, a new year, a lot of new parts. There were some returning parts but there [were] a lot of new things here. I thought they really did some good things,” Beane said.

“We just could never, you know, we could never get on track consistently and that’s what we’ve got to be. We’ve got to be more consistent in a lot of areas and that’s part of the evaluation process, [is] how do we do that?”

The Bills will be looking for their fourth offensive coordinator in as many seasons after the firing of Greg Roman, departure of Anthony Lynn to the Charges and now firing of Dennison.

Buffalo finished 9-7 during the regular season marking the second time since 2004 the club finished with a winning record.