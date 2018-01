BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police arrested a man early Friday morning after a vehicle was set on fire on West Avenue.

According to police, a woman heard a noise outside of her residence in the 800 block of West Avenue around 2:23 a.m. Friday. She looked outside to see the suspect running away from her vehicle, which was on fire.

Buffalo Police arrested Jose Ruiz Camacho, 29, of Buffalo, and charged him with fourth-degree arson.