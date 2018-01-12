Buffalo Police investigating armed robbery in Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -Buffalo Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred around 7:15 a.m. in Delaware Park.

The complainant told police that while he was in Delaware Park on Ring Road, a male stuck him with some type of object, possibly a handgun, and demanded his property.

The suspect then hit the victim in the head with the object and fled in an unknown direction with the victim’s property.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, wearing dark clothes and a dark hoodie.

Anyone who has information is asked to call or text the police Confidential Tipline at 716-847-2255. 

 

