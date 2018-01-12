Frozen falls create winter wonderland, boost year round tourism

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The falls look different every day in every season. When the temperatures drop, the mist which lands on the trees and rocks around the falls, freezes, creating the illusion that the falls have frozen.

Thousands of people want to see the falls like this – there was 404% increase in visitors there last weekend, checking them out.

“It’s one of the greatest natural attractions of the world and people are really drawn to what happens here,” said Jim Diodati, the mayor of Niagara Falls Canada.

Each year, more than 22 million people from around the world go to both the U.S. and Canadian sides to see the falls. It generates hundreds of millions of dollars for both sides.

“Because we are a tourism town, we get the amenities of big cities,” said Mayor Diodati.

Both sides are adding more to do all year round.

“We look forward to the future here with more hotels, retail, restaurants,” said John Percy, the CEO/President of Destination Niagara USA.