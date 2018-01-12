Home improvement contractor pleads guilty to abandoning project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orchard Park home improvement contractor has pleaded guilty to abandoning a project after entering into a contract with a client who paid him over $2,000 as a deposit.

Brian Rogers, 39, of Orchard Park, pleaded guilty to attempted fourth degree grand larceny.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, in May 2016, Rogers entered into a contract with a victim who paid him $2,184 as a deposit. Once Rogers received the money, he abandoned the project without performing any work or purchasing any materials for the project.

Rogers repaid the victim. He is ordered to perform 50 hours of community service by March 12 as part of his conditional discharge.