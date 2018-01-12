Ice breaks free from Buffalo Creek due to mild temperatures

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Overnight in West Seneca ice from the Buffalo Creek broke free and instead of flowing downstream, big chunks of ice ended up all over Borden road.

“We had about a half mile ice field come down from Elma and as it was coming down Buffalo Creek it got caught up and at the base of the Borden road bridge some of the ice spilled over into the road,” said John Gullo, West Seneca Emergency Manager.

West Seneca Emergency Manager John Gullo says mild temperatures played a role in elevated water levels and chunks of ice breaking off the Buffalo Creek.

“Just picture huge chunks of ice in the middle of the road. If you pulled down the street you wouldn’t imagine seeing them there. I haven’t seen that happen down there since the mid 90’s,” said Gullo.

Gullo says no homes were affected and he’s just glad the ice broke off overnight, when there were hardly any cars on the road.

“School buses, drive time. We’re lucky that it happened when it did,” said Gullo.

Gullo says thaws aren’t always a bad thing, but more obstacles could be ahead with another drop in the temperature expected overnight.

“They help as long as it’s a controlled not a rapid increase in temperature and not a rapid decrease so it’s trying times cause we’re always worried about what’s going to happen, cause you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Gullo.

Here is a video of Buffalo Creek, posted by the West Seneca Police Department:

According to the National Weather Service last night Cayuga Creek in Lancaster was at a minor flood stage, which is at least 8 feet.

Fortunately the worst is over along Cayuga Creek. The water is moving swiftly and the levels have dropped and the area is no longer in a minor flood stage.

