CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — JetBlue has cancelled all flights departing from or arriving in Buffalo later Friday afternoon.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport tweeted the notice with the hashtag #WinterStorm on Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for all of western New York starting at 1 p.m. on Friday. The warning will be in effect for 24 hours.

FORECAST | Take a look at the 4 Warn Weather Forecast here.