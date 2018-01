ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Orchard Park third-graders got a special visit on Friday.

K-9 Shield and members of the Buffalo Police Department went to Eggert Elementary to visit and thank the children.

The third-grade students created “tribute books” in memory of Officer Craig Lehner, who died in a diving drill last October.

The kids researched Officer Lehner’s life and wrote about the character traits he possessed.