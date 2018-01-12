Kentucky is first to get OK for Medicaid work requirement

It’s a big change for Kentucky, a state that just four years ago embraced former President Barack Obama’s health care law under a previous Democratic governor who won praise for posting some of the largest insurance coverage gains in the country.

But Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said while more Kentuckians have insurance, it is not making them healthier.

Kentucky, along with the rest of Appalachia, still falls behind the rest of the country in 33 out of 41 population health indicators, according to a recent study . Bevin said he believes his program, with its emphasis on work and community service, will encourage people to be healthier.

“There is dignity associated with earning the value of something that you receive,” Bevin said. “The vast majority of men and women, able-bodied men and women … they want the dignity associated with being able to earn and have engagement.”

In its application to Washington, Bevin’s office said it expected the changes to save taxpayers more than $300 million over the next five years. They said the new rules will apply to about 350,000 Kentuckians, about half of whom already have jobs. They estimated as many as 95,000 people could lose their Medicaid benefits, either because they did not comply with the new rules or they lose their eligibility when they get jobs that pay too much money.

Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, who represents Louisville, called the plan “dangerous and irresponsible.”

“Thousands of Kentucky families will face financial ruin,” he said.

But there are many exemptions for the work requirements. The work requirements will not apply to pregnant women, full-time students, former foster care youth, primary caregivers of children and the elderly and full-time students.