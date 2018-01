BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Defend Main Street is their motto and that’s exactly what the Canisius Men’s Basketball team did Friday night, knocking off St. Peter’s inside the Koessler Athletic Center 73-58.

The Griffs improve to 6-1 at home this season.

Buffalo native Takal Molon led Canisius with 23 points, while Niagara Falls’ Jermaine Crumpton added 14.

The Griffs return to action Sunday when they host Monmouth.