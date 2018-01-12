Nationwide flu deaths reach 100

News 4 Staff Published:

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIVB) — The flu virus continues to spread rapidly across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say it’s now widespread in 46 states. That’s nearly four times more states when compared to last year at this time.

Making matters worse is the strain that’s circulating — H3N2. It tends to hit young and elderly people harder than others.

Standard flu vaccines also don’t work well on it. The temperatures this Winter aren’t making things any better.

“In years where there is H3N2, we do see that there are more deaths,” Dr. Daniel Jernigan said. “A lot of cold air, a lot of cold this season. And so, because of those things, we can see a lot of influenza that gets transmitted.”

So far, 100 flu deaths have been reported nationwide. 13 of them were kids.

One of those victims was a child from downstate New York.

CDC officials say it’s still too soon to know just how bad this flu season will end up being, but they believe it could reach near epidemic levels.

