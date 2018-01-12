Niagara County probation officer accused of stealing prescription painkillers from probationers

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara County probation officer has been charged with official misconduct, tampering with public records, and other charges after it was alleged he stole prescription painkillers from probationers under his supervision.

Probation officer Matthew Fender was arraigned in Lockport City Court Wednesday on one count of tampering with public records, one count of second-degree falsifying business records, eight counts of official misconduct, and eight counts of petit larceny.

The charges are the result of a investigation between the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and First Assistant District Attorney Holly Sloma, with the assistance of the Niagara County Probation director.