Police warning south Buffalo residents of potential basement flooding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 spoke with Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Steve Stepniak on Friday as the potential for flooding increased in south Buffalo.

On Thursday night, ice jams formed on both the Cazenovia Creek and the Buffalo River, but they broke loose. Stepniak says the jams got stuck down by South Park on the Buffalo Creek.

Buffalo Public Schools reacted to the potential for flooding and closed both Hillery Park Academy and Southside Elementary School on Friday.

Buffalo police started going door-to-door in the Seneca St.-Southside area of Buffalo, alerting residents of potential basement flooding. The Buffalo Sewer Authority is trying to help residents experiencing problems.

Stepniak says he knows most people in the area have sump pumps, but that they still must remain cautious about going into their basements.

Electrical service lines could cause someone to be electrocuted. Stepniak says people should call 911 in the case of an emergency.

City crews are going to continue monitoring the waters, as more precipitation is expected.

Hear Stepniak’s interview with News 4 below:

