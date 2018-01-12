Potential candidates to join Bills as OC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – At the season end press conference Bills General Manager Brandon Beane took some of the blame for the short comings of the offensive struggles during the 2017 season which saw the Bills score just 28 touchdowns.

“It falls on me to provide players,” he said. “I thought they did some good things. We just could never, you know, we could never get on track consistently and that’s what we’ve got to be.”

Three days later, Beane and Head Coach Sean McDermott made it clear they’re looking for more in 2018, parting ways with Rick Dennison and opening the door for a new offensive mind to join the Bills in 2018.

McDermott added it’s pivotal to know the direction the team is heading at the quarterback position. Whether Tyrod Taylor returns remains to be seen, but it’s more evident the Bills will look to draft a quarterback in the hopes of finding their franchise QB for the future, which the new OC will have to work with and mold.

Of the difficulty of not knowing who the quarterback will be and the kind of OC he’d potentially look for, said McDermott, “at the end of the day, good coaches are good teachers and so that’s where you start and you really take it from there.”

Here are a list of potential offensive coordinator candidates and some of the quarterbacks they’ve worked with in the past:

Mike McCoy

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: Offensive Coordinator – fired in November

Notable QBs worked with: Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, Philip Rivers (Chargers 2013-2016), Kyle Orton (Broncos – 2009)

Bills connection – Reportedly top candidate for OC when Sean McDermott was hired as head coach in Jan. of 2017. He’s again a “top candidate” for the vacancy.

Rob Chudzinski

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Position: Offensive Coordinator

Notable QB worked with: Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Cam Newton (Panthers 2011-2012)

Bills Connection – Worked alongside Sean McDermott who served as an assistant with the Panthers from 2011-2016. Chudzinski was OC in Carolina from 2011-2012. He’s also considered a “top candidate” to join McDermott’s staff.

Mike Shula

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: Offensive Coordinator – fired Jan. 9, 2018

Notable QBs worked with: Cam Newton, Trent Dilfer (Bucs 1996-1999)

Bills Connection – Served as QB coach/OC from 2011-2017. McDermott was an assistant in Carolina beginning in 2011 as defensive coordinator.

Ken Dorsey

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: Quarterbacks Coach – fired Jan. 9, 2018

Notable QBs worked with: Cam Newton

Bills Connection – Served as QB Coach in Carolina beginning in 2013. He started as a scout for the organization in 2011, the same year Sean McDermott joined the Panthers as DC. McDermott reportedly interviewed Dorsey for OC in 2017.

John DeFillipo

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: Quarterbacks Coach

Notable QBs worked with: Carson Wentz, Carson Palmer (Raiders – 2012), Terrelle Pryor (Raiders – 2013), Derek Carr (Raiders – 2014)

Bills Connection: McDermott used to coach with the Eagles, where DeFillipo currently resides, helping Carson Wentz (2nd overall pick in 2016 draft) lead the Eagles to the playoffs for the first time in five season.

Brian Daboll

Team: Alabama

Position: Offensive Coordinator

Notable QBs worked with: Chad Henne/Matt Moore (Dolphins – 2011)

Bills Connection: Served as a coach at William and Mary during Sean McDermott’s senior year. Daboll is also a Western New York native having graduated from St. Francis High School.