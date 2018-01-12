REPORT: Mike McCoy and Rob Chudzinski “top candidates” to land Bills OC job

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the Bills now looking for their fourth offensive coordinator in as many years, two names have emerged as potential front runners for the job.

According to The SportingNews’ Alex Marvez former Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and Colts offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski are the “top two candidates” for the open position on Sean McDermott’s staff.

Source tells @sportingnews that Mike McCoy & Rob Chudzinski are top two candidates for @buffalobills offensive coordinator vacancy. Mike & Chud both have @panthers roots like Bills HC Sean McDermott — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 12, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

McCoy was reportedly the front runner and first choice to join McDermott’s staff last season, but opted to join Vance Joseph in Denver. He was fired in November of this season after the Broncos lost six straight games and sat a 3-7 overall.

The quarterback situation in the Mile High City was one of the worst as the team relied on both Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler, who re-signed with the club for the veteran minimum after a disastrous 2016 campaign that saw him ultimately traded and released from the Browns — before ending back with the Broncos.

The 45-year-old McCoy served as the Chargers head coach from 2013-2016.

As for Chudzinski, he served alongside with McDermott in Carolina in 2011 and 2012 as the Panthers offensive coordinator. After one year as head coach of the Browns in 2013, Chudzinski was named associate head coach with the Colts a year later and then named the offensive coordinator in 2015.