Sabres’ Mega Raffle rescheduled to Feb. 16 due to weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Due to weather conditions, the Buffalo Sabres have postponed the team’s Mega Raffle that was scheduled for Friday night at Keybank Center.

The event has been rescheduled to Feb. 16. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the first spin will take place at 7 p.m.

Tickets for tonight’s Mega Raffle will be accepted at the rescheduled event.

Any customers who would like to request a refund due to the postponement of tonight’s event can contact Nick Fearby at (716) 855-4452 or nick.fearby@sabres.com.