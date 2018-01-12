Tonawanda man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Randy Rance, 56, of Tonawanda, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced April 17.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Rance distributed child pornography to an undercover investigator in Dec. 2016. In Jan. 2017, the Town of Tonawanda Police Department seized Rance’s computer. Forensic examination determined that Rance was in possession of hundreds of thousands of images of child pornography, some of which depicted prepubescent children less than 12 years old.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s