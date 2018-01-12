Tonawanda man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Randy Rance, 56, of Tonawanda, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced April 17.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Rance distributed child pornography to an undercover investigator in Dec. 2016. In Jan. 2017, the Town of Tonawanda Police Department seized Rance’s computer. Forensic examination determined that Rance was in possession of hundreds of thousands of images of child pornography, some of which depicted prepubescent children less than 12 years old.