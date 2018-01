BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The first change has already occurred at One Bills Drive with the firing of offensive coordinator Rick Dennison on Friday.

There could be other shakeups on the roster as the Bills look to build upon their first postseason appearance since 1999. News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed and WGR 550 and Bills Sideline Reporter Sal Capaccio discuss the potential moves that could happen.