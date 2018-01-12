Albion woman charged with animal cruelty

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Albion woman has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty following a police investigation into the deaths of two of her pets.

Suzanne K. Fredenburg of Lydun Drive was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Gaines Court.

According to police reports, the Albion Police Department started an investigation involving allegations that Fredenburg had killed her pet cat and dog by suffocating them on Dec. 30.

The investigation revealed that on Oct. 31, Fredenburg placed plastic bags over her cat and dog’s heads until they were both deceased. Fredenburg said she killed the animals because of an infestation of bird mites.

A search warrant was executed at her residence and both animals were found deceased and buried in the backyard.

The Humane Law Enforcement Department at Lollypop Farm is assisting in the Investigation and will be conducting a necropsy on the animals. Orleans County Animal Control also assisting in the Investigation.