Zac Brown Band coming back to Darien Lake

Related Coverage Darien Lake offering free theme park access to concert-goers again

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Near the end of June, the Zac Brown Band will be coming back to Darien Lake.

The band is set to perform on June 24 as part of Down the Rabbit Hole Live.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $35.75 to $99.75. Lawn four-packs will also be available $111 while they last.

Anyone interested in getting tickets can get them at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Those who buy concert tickets will also get free same-day admission to Darien Lake Theme Park.