Nichols’ Katy Knoll lifts US to Gold at World Championships

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Behind two goals from Nichols’ Katy Knoll, the United States rallied for an impressive 9-3 win over Sweden to secure Gold at the Under-18 Women’s World Championships in Russia on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 early in the first period, Knoll scored her first goal of the tournament, burying a feed from Casey O’Brien to tie things up.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That was the spark the American’s needed as they went onto to score nine unanswered goals to secure the program’s fourth consecutive Gold Medal at the event.

The Amherst native added her second and the team’s ninth goal of the game late in the second period.

Knoll was playing in her first tournament with the national team.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s