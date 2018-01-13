Nichols’ Katy Knoll lifts US to Gold at World Championships

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Behind two goals from Nichols’ Katy Knoll, the United States rallied for an impressive 9-3 win over Sweden to secure Gold at the Under-18 Women’s World Championships in Russia on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 early in the first period, Knoll scored her first goal of the tournament, burying a feed from Casey O’Brien to tie things up.

That was the spark the American’s needed as they went onto to score nine unanswered goals to secure the program’s fourth consecutive Gold Medal at the event.

The Amherst native added her second and the team’s ninth goal of the game late in the second period.

Knoll was playing in her first tournament with the national team.