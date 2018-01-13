Two men rescued after kayak overturns on Lockport creek

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)- Two men were rescued from a Lockport creek Saturday morning after their kayak overturned.

Emergency crews rescued the 19-year-old and 20-year-old men from Mud Creek off Rapids Road just after 10 a.m.

The men were taken by ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for treatment due to exposure.

Preliminary investigation conducted by Deputies of the NCSO Marine Patrol Unit revealed that the eight foot kayak was traveling in the creek when it was turned sideways by the waters current and then overturned when it struck ice that was present in the waterway.

Investigation by the NCSO Marine Patrol Unit is continuing.