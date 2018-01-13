UB starts 4-0 in conference play for 1st time with 82-66 win over Miami

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Never before in the history of UB Men’s Basketball has the team started 4-0 in conference action.

Behind 23 points from Jeremy Harris, the Bulls accomplished that feat in an 82-66 win over Miami on Saturday.

The RedHawks kept in close with UB in the opening 20 minutes of action and trailed bye one, 34-33, at the break.  However, the Bulls kicked it into high gear in the second half using a 13-2 run to open up a 46-35 lead and never looked back.

UB won the battle on the boards and scored 18 second chance points compared to just six for Miami.  The Bulls bench also provided a spark with 29 points.

Joining Harris in double-digits was Nick Perkins (15) along with CJ Massinburg and Wes Clark who each chipped in with 14.

The Bulls have now won five straight games to improve to 12-5 overall and will go for a sixth consecutive win Tuesday night when they host Northern Illinois.

 

