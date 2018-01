BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Trailing 67-65 in the fourth quarter, Katherine Ups connected on three straight three-pointers, sparking the UB Women’s Basketball team to an 84-80 win over the road against Ball State on Saturday.

Ups finished with 13 points while Cierra Dillard led UB with 20.

The Bulls improve to 13-3 overall (4-1 MAC) and return to action Wednesday when they travel to Ohio.