TOWN OF ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB)- State police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Bullis Road Sunday morning.

Police say that a vehicle traveling westbound crossed the center line into the eastbound lane when it was struck by another vehicle.

A 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle that crossed the line died. Four other people involved in the accident suffered non life threatening injuries.

Names have not been released at this time and the investigation is continuing.