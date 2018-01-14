Bills hire Brian Daboll as OC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills search for a new offensive coordinator lasted just two days and they’re bringing in a guy with plenty of championship experience and with ties to Western New York.

On Sunday the team announced Brian Daboll, who graduated from St. Francis High School, has been hired as their new offensive coordinator.

Daboll previously served as offensive coordinator in the NFL for the Browns, Dolphins and Chiefs.

The 42-year-old is coming off a banner year. Serving as the Patriots tight ends coach, he was a part of their historic comeback over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Less than a week ago, as offensive coordinator for Alabama, Daboll led the Tide through a halftime quarterback change to rally and win the national title over Georgia.

Offensively, Alabama ranked 15th in the nation averaging 37 points per game this past season.

In total, Daboll has won five Super Bowls in his career, all with the Patriots.