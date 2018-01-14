Police investigating how car ended up on the ice in Schenectady’s Iroquois Lake

News 10 Digital Staff Published:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are investigating how a car ended up partially submerged into the ice on Schenectady Central Park’s Iroquois Lake Sunday morning.

Schenectady Police say a passerby called to report a car on the ice around 7:00 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived the car was empty. Tire tracks on the ice stretch all the way across the lake to the place where the car began to partially nose dive into the ice.

Police called the car’s registered owner, who police say was unaware of the car’s current predicament on the ice.

A tow truck was called and the car was pulled off of the ice.

Police are still investigating who was driving the car at the time of the accident and how it ended up on the ice. Police say the car has not been reported as stolen.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s