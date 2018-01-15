16 people displaced by fire in Falconer

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) — 16 people in Chautauqua County need a new home after a fire occurred Sunday on Main St. in Falconer.

Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello says the fire happened at a mixed-use building.

Two volunteers from the western New York chapter of the American Red Cross are helping the victims.

“Falconer is a great community,” Borrello said. “There are a lot of great businesses. They do have a nice, vibrant downtown. So, we are going to help them rebuild that.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

