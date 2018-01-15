16 people displaced by fire in Falconer

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) — 16 people in Chautauqua County need a new home after a fire occurred Sunday on Main St. in Falconer.

Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello says the fire happened at a mixed-use building.

WNY News Now provided video of the fire, which can be seen above.

Two volunteers from the western New York chapter of the American Red Cross are helping the victims.

“Falconer is a great community,” Borrello said. “There are a lot of great businesses. They do have a nice, vibrant downtown. So, we are going to help them rebuild that.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.