Following gubernatorial run announcement, Joel Giambra calls for legalization of recreational marijuana in NY

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra offered political insight as the returns rolled in.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the people looking to take Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s job says marijuana can help restore transportation systems across New York State.

Former Erie County executive Joel Giambra is calling for a legalization of recreational marijuana statewide.

He says the tax revenue that comes from marijuana sales can help with transportation infrastructure, including the New York City subway system and roads and bridges all over the state.

Recreational marijuana is now legal in eight states across the country.

News 4 reached out to the governor’s office for a response to Giambra’s plan.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s