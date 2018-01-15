Following gubernatorial run announcement, Joel Giambra calls for legalization of recreational marijuana in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the people looking to take Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s job says marijuana can help restore transportation systems across New York State.

Former Erie County executive Joel Giambra is calling for a legalization of recreational marijuana statewide.

He says the tax revenue that comes from marijuana sales can help with transportation infrastructure, including the New York City subway system and roads and bridges all over the state.

Recreational marijuana is now legal in eight states across the country.

News 4 reached out to the governor’s office for a response to Giambra’s plan.